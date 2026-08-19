This Soundcore Boom 2 Plus speaker is $169.98 the best price we've seen and one of Amazon's selling fast deals. It packs dual woofers and tweeters for a combined 140W of output, plus IPX7 waterproof protection so it can float and handle rain, pools, or the beach. A built-in power bank lets it charge your phone on the go, and it fully recharges in 3 hours for 20 hours of playtime. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual 50W woofers and dual 20W tweeters
- 140 watts of power
- 30W fast charging
- Built-in power bank for other devices
- 20 hours of playback
- Model: A3134
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Published 1 hr ago
Verified 7 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
JBL's Summer Sale covers Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, headphones, and party speakers, with savings up to 40% off. The JBL Flip 7 portable speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95, while the JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds drop to $29.95 from $64.95. The sale also spans higher-end gear like the JBL Quantum 950X gaming headset, now $329.95. Shipping is free. Shop Now at JBL
- Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, over-ear and on-ear headphones, party speakers, and open earbuds included
- JBL Flip 7 portable waterproof speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds are $29.95, down from $64.95
- JBL Charge 6 waterproof speaker with removable handle strap is $159.95, down from $199.95
- JBL Quantum 950X wireless gaming headset with Adaptive Noise Cancelling is $329.95, down from $399.95
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
eBay offers the Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger with Built-In Screen for an in-cart price of $55.99. That's a $24 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This certified refurbished Anker Prime Charging Station is $65 at eBay. You'd pay $100 for a new unit. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
- 8-in-1 USB-C power strip with 2 AC outlets
- 240W total output for fast charging
- 5-ft. cable length
This Anker Prime charging station is $99.74, matching its all-time low price and well below the $149.99 list price. It charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, folds flat for travel, and supports 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging
- Charges iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in 26 minutes
- AirCool system operates at 19 dB, keeps phone below 98.6°F
- Folds to 3.74" x 2.38" x 1.22", weighs 8 oz
- MFi-certified Apple Watch charging
- Includes 45W USB-C adapter and 5-ft USB-C cable
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|32%
|--
|$170
|Buy Now
|Newegg
|$180 (exp 6 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
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