You'd pay at least $215 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) three-sided ultrathin bezel design
- built-in dual HDMI ports
- one DisplayPort
- 5 USB ports
- Model: AW2521H
- UPC: 884116383369
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the second-lowest outright price we've seen, and the best deal now by $71. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- 1 DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: AW2521HF
- UPC: 884116367673
That's a buck less than our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find for a new one by $151. Buy Now at Walmart
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
Save on brands including Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkVision T23i-20 23" 1080p LED Monitor for $193.99 (low by $38).
That's $30 less than you'd pay from Samsung direct or Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.98 shipping charge.
- smart hub
- remote access
- adaptive picture
- Airplay 2 integration
- ultra-wide game view
- Model: LS32AM501NNXZA
Save an extra 25% off styles of $20 or more with an in-cart discount. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Originals LXCON Shoes for $41.24 in cart (half of what you'd pay elsewhere).
You'd pay $40 more at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBaay.
- In Core Black.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's a savings of $11 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
You'd pay $15 more at Dell direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon.
- integrated USB pass through and dedicated audio control
- fully customizable lighting
- programmable keys
- Model: AW510K
That's the lowest outright price we've seen at $10 under our October mention, and the best deal we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7.1 channels
- retractable boom mic
- 20Hz to 40kHz frequency response
- Model: AW510H Light
More Offers
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 24.5-inch FHD (1920x1080p at 360Hz), Antiglare with 3H hardness
- Color Depth: 16.78 million colors
- Aspect Ratio at 16:9, Contrast Ratio at 1000:1
- Height, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Adjustable
- Model: AW2521H
- UPC: 884116383369
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$380
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|2%
|--
|$694
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$570 (exp 16 hrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register