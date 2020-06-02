That's a low of at least $25. Buy Now at Newegg
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHD IPS LED
- D-sub, DVI, HDMI
- Tilt Adjustable
- 4 ms response time
- Compatible with most PCs
- Model: R221Q

23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
1920x1200 native resolution
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
Twisted Nemantic Panel
- Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
- Twisted Nemantic Panel
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- HDMI / VGA inputs
- zero frame design
- Model: KG241BII
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets.
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.)
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Built-in 1080p webcam
- DisplayPort (no HDMI)
- Model: 10QYPAR1US
That's the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by VMExpress via Newegg.
- Intex River Run Connect Lounge Inflatable 1-Person Floating Tube (2-pack)
- River Run II 2-Person Floating Tube
8GB 256-bit GDDR5
- Click here for the rebate form.
- 8GB 256-bit GDDR5
- boost clock 1360 MHz
- 1 HDMI and 3 display ports
- 2304 stream processors
- PCIe Express x16
- Model: RX 580 8GT
0.6-gallon dust cup
- 0.6-gallon dust cup
- includes several attachments
- 35-foot cord
- Model: 206042-01
155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera
- As with most high end electronics relying on SD cards, the needed SD card isn't included; it supports up to 256GB SD cards.
- 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera
- Super night vision with high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens in front camera
- Super Capacitor instead of Lithium battery -- built to survive extreme weather conditions from 14°F to 158°F
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 9th-gen Intel Core i3-9100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
It's sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- It's sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron 3855U Skylake 1.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: C771-C4TM
