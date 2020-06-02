New
Acer R Series 21.5" 1080p IPS Monitor
$100
$5 shipping

Features
  • 22" (1920 x 1080) FHD IPS LED
  • D-sub, DVI, HDMI
  • Tilt Adjustable
  • 4 ms response time
  • Compatible with most PCs
  • Model: R221Q
