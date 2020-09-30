New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Predator 9th-Gen i5 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$880 $1,000
free shipping

  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 9th gen Intel Core i5-9300H Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-Core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: PH315-52-588F
  • UPC: 193199500489
