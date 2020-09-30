That's a $120 savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 9th gen Intel Core i5-9300H Coffee Lake 2.4GHz quad-Core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PH315-52-588F
- UPC: 193199500489
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD 2nd-gen. Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $400 under list and the best price we could find by $320. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
That's a savings of $300 off list and the best price we could find by at least $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DigJungle via eBay.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN515-54-58YY
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- All of these items are backed by an Acer 90-day warranty.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
That's a savings of $120 off list and the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- G-Sensor
- 1.4" LCD display
- records video in both 1080p and 720p
- windshield mounted
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
That's a low by at least $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Back in stock on October 4, but can be ordered at this price now.
- Price drops at checkout.
- 3440x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync support
- 2 HDMI 2.0 & 2 USB 3.0
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
That's $700 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies.
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4 ms GTG Response Time
- five USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort
- IPS panel
- Model: UM.HX0AA.P01
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pro distributing via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: CB282K
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|12%
|--
|$880
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$1699 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$1699
|Check Price
