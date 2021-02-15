New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Nitro XZ2 31.5" 1080p 165Hz Curved LED Gaming Monitor
$240 $300
free shipping

Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops the price – it's $120 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync w/ 165Hz refresh rate
  • 360° swivel
  • 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort
  • Model: XZ322Q Pbmiiphx
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $240 Buy Now
Newegg   $280 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price