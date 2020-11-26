That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
Published 44 min ago
It's $40 off the list price and the lowest price we could find.
- AMD Radeon FREESYNC Technology
- HDMI and VGA port
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: KB272HL Hbi
- UPC: 195133012676
It's the lowest price we could find by $50.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.HX2AA.003
Save on four monitors (starting from $95), USB drives, desktops, and Ethernet adapater. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Acer 27” 1080p Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync for $119.99 ($40 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 LC32T550FDNXZA 32" 1000R Curved Monitor for $89.99 ($80 low).
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save 26% off the list price.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's $70 off list and the best price we could find.
- In Black.
- measures 44.31" H x 26" W x 31.13" D
- pneumatic height adjustment
- supports up to 275-lbs.
- locking casters
- swivel seat
- Model: CS-2169E-VN
Save sitewide on PCs, furniture, office supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Coupon code "69154976" takes an extra 20% off the highest regularly-priced item. Exclusions apply.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $60.
That's the best price we could find by $34.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $87 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $57 less than a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
Save on refurbished computers, monitors, accessories, and more, with prices starting at $11. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's $270 off and the best price we've seen for this model.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: A515-44-R4M5
