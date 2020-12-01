You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
That's $30 off and a great price for a 24" IPS display. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- IPS panel
- 75Hz refresh rate
- VGA & HDMI (HDMI cable included)
- Model: UM.QE1AA.004
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.HX2AA.003
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
That's a low by $69 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Save on a range of electronics, small appliances, TVs, gaming accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Dell 27" IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor (SE2719HR) for $119.99 (low by $20).
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black/Active Gold and in limited sizes in
Legend Ink/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's half what you'd pay anywhere else today (including in adidas' own site's Cyber Monday sale). Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/White.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Save on 200 items including chainsaws, staple guns, leaf blowers, wheelbarrows, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $135.99 (low by $28)
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $87 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and $57 less than a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
Save on refurbished computers, monitors, accessories, and more, with prices starting at $11. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's a savings of $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A two-year Acer warranty applies.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 12" 1366x912 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: C851-C9CF
It's $27 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" Qhd (3440 x 1440) Ultra wide IPS display with AMD Radeon free Sync technology
- Hdr Ready response time: 1ms VRB
- Refresh Rate: 75Hz
- Zero frame Design ergostand: ergonomically-designed stand
- Ports: 1 x Display Port v1.4, 2 x HDMI v2.0, 2 x USB 3.0 Ports & 1 x Audio-Out (HDMI & USB cable included)
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
