New
eBay · 59 mins ago
Refurb Acer 34" UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor
$280 $500
free shipping

You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • AMD Radeon free sync technology
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
  • Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
  • UPC: 193199464132
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
34" Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Acer 34" UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor
$423 $450

It's $27 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 34" Qhd (3440 x 1440) Ultra wide IPS display with AMD Radeon free Sync technology
  • Hdr Ready response time: 1ms VRB
  • Refresh Rate: 75Hz
  • Zero frame Design ergostand: ergonomically-designed stand
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port v1.4, 2 x HDMI v2.0, 2 x USB 3.0 Ports & 1 x Audio-Out (HDMI & USB cable included)
  • Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
  • UPC: 193199464132

Used 1 times · Verified: 12/01/2020 · Save $26.72 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $280 Buy Now
Amazon 5% $420 (exp 3 wks ago) $423 Check Price