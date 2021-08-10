Acer 34" UltraWide 1440p IPS Monitor for $280
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer 34" UltraWide 1440p IPS Monitor
$280 $600
free shipping

That's $120 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
  • Sold by Bundlemore via eBay.
  • 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports
  • Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
  • UPC: 193199464132
  • Published 1 hr ago
Acer 34" UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor for $489
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Acer 34" UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor
$489 $600

It's $111 under list price.

  • AMD Radeon free sync technology
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
  • Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
  • UPC: 193199464132
Acer 34" UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor for $400
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Acer 34" UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor
$400 $600
free shipping

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • AMD Radeon free sync technology
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
  • Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
  • UPC: 193199464132
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% $280 (exp 2 mos ago) $280 Buy Now
Amazon 33% $401 (exp 3 mos ago) $400 Check Price
Walmart 18% $400 (exp 1 mo ago) $489 Check Price