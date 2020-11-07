That's a savings of $94 off list and one of the better prices we've seen for a monitor this size. Buy Now at Walmart
- Acer VisionCare
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- 178° viewing angle
- VESA 100 x 100 mount compatible
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI ports
- Model: ED320QR
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
Save on a variety of commercial displays in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Warranty terms vary by model.
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player. Buy Now at Walmart
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- in Black Stainless
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's at least $142 less than you'd pay for a new one and a savings of $230 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty is provided.
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-51-56YW
Save on refurbished computers, monitors, accessories, and more, with prices starting at $11. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro VG0 27" Widescreen Gaming Monitor for $130 ($20 less than buying a new model).
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
That's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar Acer with half the SSD capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- wireless keyboard & mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: C24-963-UA91
