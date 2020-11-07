New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Acer 31.5" 1080p 165Hz VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor
$155 $249
free shipping

That's a savings of $94 off list and one of the better prices we've seen for a monitor this size. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Acer VisionCare
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • 178° viewing angle
  • VESA 100 x 100 mount compatible
  • DisplayPort and 2 HDMI ports
  • Model: ED320QR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors Walmart Acer
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 37% -- $155 Buy Now