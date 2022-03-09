That's $50 under what you'd pay at Amazon and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- ZeroFrame design
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- Model: KW272U bmiipx
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
You'll pay $91 more for a refub elsewhere -- and you probably won't get a 2-year warranty from Allstate with it, either. Buy Now at eBay
- Add the monitor to your cart to see this deal.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) 21:9 native resolution
- 1900R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-Sync
- two 7-watt speakers
- 3 HDMI ports & 5 USB ports
- Model: X34 Pbmiphzx
That's $10 less than our last mention and a $40 low today. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
That's the best price for this refurb we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 144Hz
- 5ms response time
- 2560x1440 resolution
- Model: ED273UR Pbidpx
That's $56 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: ED270U Pbmiipx
That's $219 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- fits laptops from 12" to 20"
- two 1920x1200 (1200p) displays
- 2 USB-C w/ DP inputs, 1 mini-HDMI input
- Model: TRISCREEN-XTS
Apply coupon code "50FWJFRG" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tongsen-shop via Amazon.
- measures 1.2"D x 1.2"W x 13.7"H
- adjustable brightness
- no screen glare
- 100% flicker-free
Coupon code "MONITOR20" yields extra savings on a range of monitors, including the pictured open-box Dark Matter by Monoprice 24" 1080p Gaming Monitor for $177.78 after coupon ($44 off). Shop Now at Monoprice
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes a pilot drill, tapered hole saw, and two drywall plugs
Save on a selection of Goodyear tires, with prices starting at $66 per tire. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictures is the Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R16 95V Tire for $81.
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That is $44 less than you'd pay purchasing 3 units separately. Buy Now at Walmart
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- height adjustable shelves
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
That's a 25% drop since our Black Friday mention and $182 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SC7180-Lite 2.1GHz 8-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: CP513-1H-S60F
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
It's $24 under our January mention and the best price we've seen in either color option. You'd pay $73 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4500 1.1GHz Jasper Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: A115-32-C44C
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|33%
|--
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register