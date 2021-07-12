Acer 23.8" IPS LED AMD Free-Sync Monitor for $99
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Acer 23.8" IPS LED AMD Free-Sync Monitor
$99 $150
free shipping

That's a savings of $50. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 75Hz
  • Model: SA241Y
