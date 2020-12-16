New
eBay
Certified Refurb Acer 15.6" 1080p IPS LED Portable Monitor
$76 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $76.49. That's $24 less than our last mention and $54 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
  • Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
