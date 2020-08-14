It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 24B1H
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $83. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Save $100 on select iPad Air models, $300 off select MacBook Pros, up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy phones, and get the Echo Show 8 for $100, among other savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
