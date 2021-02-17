New
$99
free shipping
It's $57 less than buying them separately from this merchant. Buy Now at Sweetwater
Features
- foldable
- durable metal
- travel bag
- Model: K175
Details
Comments
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Amazon · 3 wks ago
AKG N60 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
$119 $300
free shipping
Save $31 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Coast 2 Coast Enterprise via Amazon.
Features
- active noise cancellation
- 32 Ohms impedance
- Bluetooth 4.0
- built-in mic
- up to 30 hours of playback
- flat-foldable design
- includes carrying pouch, flight adapter, USB charging cable, 3.5mm detachable cable with mic/remote
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: N60NC Wireless
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Sam's Club · 2 days ago
JBL T220 True Wireless Earbud Headphones
$30 for members only
$4 shipping
You'd pay $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- This price is for members only.
Features
- 19 hours' battery life
- charging case
- Model: T220
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurb Sennheiser Headphones at eBay
up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of over a dozen Sennheiser headphone models. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Headphones for $74 ($76 under the best price for a new unit).
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- swivel, folding design
- Model: MDRZX110/BLK
New
Sweetwater · 17 mins ago
Guild X-175 Manhattan Dynasonic Hollowbody Electric Guitar
$1,049 $1,349
free shipping
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Available in several colors (Scarlett Red pictured).
Features
- arched spruce top
- arched maple back and sides
- 3-piece mahogany neck with maple center strip and ebony fingerboard
- 3-way toggle and master tone control
- 2 DeArmond Dynasonic single-coil pickups
- hardshell case included
- Model: 379-5040-867
Amazon · 6 days ago
AKG Lyra USB-C Condenser Microphone
$119 $149
free shipping
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- front & back, & 2 stereo modes
- mute switch & mic gain controls
- for computers, iOS & mobile devices
- 3.5mm headphone output w/ volume knob
- Model: C44-USB
