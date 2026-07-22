This steam cleaner is $60, down from $100 at Amazon. It's the best price we found by $8. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Heats up in 15 seconds and produces steam at 221°F
- 1500-watt power output with 6 adjustable steam intensity levels
- 1.25-liter water tank for extended cleaning sessions
- 6.6-foot steam hose and 4.9-foot power cord
- Includes 16 accessories such as a brush head, scraper, nozzle, cloth, and gloves
- Uses only water, with no chemical additives
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Published 7/22/2026
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Popularity: 3/5
This Kelamayi broom and dustpan set is at its all-time low price of $18.83. That's a $7 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- stores upright
- scraper and comb/teeth
- extendable pole
At Amazon, get this Instant Power Eco Clog Preventer 1-Gallon Bottle for $9.48. It's the best deal we could find by $11. It uses natural enzymes rather than harsh chemicals or acids, making it safe for septic systems and pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for kids aged 6+
- teaches the fundamentals of coding, without a computer
Handles grease, oil, and heavy grime on surfaces like the oven, stove, range hood, and sink, which makes it useful for anyone cleaning multiple surfaces in the kitchen. Apply coupon code "QK5SB46Q" for a savings of $5. Shipping adds around $6, and takes a little more than a week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Removes tough grease and baked-on food residue
- Fast-acting formula breaks down grime quickly
- Includes spray bottle and microfiber towel
- Safe for multi-surface household use
- Restores shine to kitchens and non-porous surfaces
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
At Amazon, get this Roebic K-97 32-oz. Liquid Main Line Cleaner for $7.97. It's the best deal we could find by $4. It uses bacteria enzymes to break down fats, grease, and paper buildup in sewer or septic lines and is safe for all pipe types. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|39%
|--
|$60
|Buy Now
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