This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This certified refurbished Acer Nitro ED340CUR X is $176.69 et eBay at the moment, which is the best price we've seen for this model. You'd pay $17 more for a refurb at Best Buy right now, and $53 more for a new one at Amazon. The 34" ultra-wide curved display combines a 3440 x 1440 resolution with a 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It includes a 2-year warranty and free shipping from eBay. Buy Now at eBay
- 34" curved VA panel with 1500R curve and 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio
- 3440 x 1440 ultra-wide QHD resolution
- 200Hz refresh rate w/ 1ms response time
- 300-nit brightness w/ anti-glare coating
- 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 inputs
- Built-in speakers and adaptive sync support
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Amazon offers this folding TV tray table for $18.99. That's a 50% savings and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|9%
|$40 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$36
|Buy Now
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