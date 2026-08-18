Handy for households that want to skip daily bin-emptying, since the self-emptying station handles debris disposal for weeks at a time. Apply coupon code "USBS20" to pay $51 less than Amazon charges. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. Buy Now at AliExpress
This refurbished roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $60. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one pass, with 4200 Pa of suction and LiDAR navigation for mapping the home. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished condition with 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty
- 4200 Pa maximum suction power
- Vacuums and mops at the same time with 30 water flow levels
- LiDAR navigation builds 3D maps of the home
- Combined 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank
- All-rubber multi-directional brush resists hair tangles
This WYBOT robotic pool cleaner is $92 off, down from $176.99 at Walmart. It runs cordless for 80 minutes per charge and automatically parks itself at the pool's edge when finished or low on battery. The dual-layer filtration system pairs a 180-micron mesh filter with a foam layer to catch debris ranging from fine silt to leaves. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver thorough deep cleaning
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute continuous cleaning on one charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless retrieval
Handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass with 8,000Pa of suction and a self-emptying base, which cuts down on how often you need to interact with it day to day. At $150, $80 under our previous mention and by far the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8,000Pa suction
- 3.5L self emptying dust bag
- high-precision LDS laser navigation
- multi-floor map storage
- 20mm obstacle-climbing
- 8N downward pressure
- 300ml detachable tank
- Model: Freo S
This Lefant M210 robot vacuum is $89.98, down from its $199.99 regular price. That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. It offers up to 120 minutes of runtime, a slim 2.8" profile for cleaning under furniture, and app or voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500ml dustbin
- 4 clean modes
- 1,800Pa suction
- up to 100 minutes of running time
- anti-collision sensors
- for hard floors and low-pile carpet
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- includes charging base, power adapter, 2 hepa filters, 4 side brushes & 1 cleaning brush
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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