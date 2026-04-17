expired
Amazon · Expired Apr 17, 2026
$230 $350
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Checkout via the on-page lightning deal to save 34% for a savings of $120 making this vacuum the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8,000Pa suction
- 3.5L self emptying dust bag
- high-precision LDS laser navigation
- multi-floor map storage
- 20mm obstacle-climbing
- 8N downward pressure
- 300ml detachable tank
- Model: Freo S
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$230 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price