This WYBOT robotic pool cleaner is $92 off, down from $176.99 at Walmart. It runs cordless for 80 minutes per charge and automatically parks itself at the pool's edge when finished or low on battery. The dual-layer filtration system pairs a 180-micron mesh filter with a foam layer to catch debris ranging from fine silt to leaves. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver thorough deep cleaning
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute continuous cleaning on one charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless retrieval
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Published 30 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This refurbished roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $60. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one pass, with 4200 Pa of suction and LiDAR navigation for mapping the home. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished condition with 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty
- 4200 Pa maximum suction power
- Vacuums and mops at the same time with 30 water flow levels
- LiDAR navigation builds 3D maps of the home
- Combined 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank
- All-rubber multi-directional brush resists hair tangles
This Lefant M210 robot vacuum is $89.98, down from its $199.99 regular price. That's $110 off and the lowest price we could find. It offers up to 120 minutes of runtime, a slim 2.8" profile for cleaning under furniture, and app or voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500ml dustbin
- 4 clean modes
- 1,800Pa suction
- up to 100 minutes of running time
- anti-collision sensors
- for hard floors and low-pile carpet
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- includes charging base, power adapter, 2 hepa filters, 4 side brushes & 1 cleaning brush
This refurbished Shark Matrix robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Meh, well under the $248 price for a new one at Walmart. It uses 360° LiDAR mapping to navigate your home and automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping, and it can be controlled through the SharkClean app or with Alexa and Google Assistant. Buy Now at Meh
- Combines vacuuming and mopping in one robot
- 360° LiDAR mapping for room navigation
- Automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping
- Controlled via the SharkClean app
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Refurbished unit
The Aqua10 sits in the higher tier of combo robot vacuums, built for households where you want both vacuuming and mopping handled in one pass without babysitting the process. At $720, it's $180 off the $900 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Continuously rinses mops with fresh water
- Climbs thresholds up to 2.36"
- 30,000Pa suction with tangle-free DuoBrush
- 212°F thermal roller self-cleaning and drying
- Automated dust, water, and mop maintenance
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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Handles the bottom of above-ground and smaller in-ground pools on its own, which suits anyone who wants to skip manual vacuuming without spending several hundred dollars on a high-end robot. At $85, it's $92 off the $177 list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver deep clean
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute battery life per charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless maintenance
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|51%
|$85
|$85
|Buy Now
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