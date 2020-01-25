Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 55 mins ago
adidas Men's VS Set Shoes
2 for $45
free shipping

It's $37 under the lowest in-stock price we could find elsewhere and the best per-pair deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by adidas via eBay.
  • Add two to your cart to get this deal.
Features
  • available in Core Black / Cloud White in select sizes from 8 to 13
  • Model: CFQ07
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/25/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes eBay adidas
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register