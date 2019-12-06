Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx 20-volt GT 3.0 Cordless Trimmer and Edger
$55 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 12" cutting diameter with instant line feeding
  • telescopic shaft
  • 90° tilt
  • adjustable spacer guard
  • 1 20-volt MaxLithium battery
  • Model: WG163.2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register