New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Worx 2x20v Hydroshot Power Cleaner
$76 $95
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Get this price via coupon code "JUMBO20"
Features
  • up to 450 PSI with 90 max GPM
  • 20ft hose
  • four different pressures
  • includes two 20-volt batteries
  • Model: WG644
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBO20"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register