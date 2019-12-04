Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Bag savings on a wide range of items – including table saws, tool kits, air compressors, storage solutions, and more – from brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's $11 under what you'd pay at your local hardware store and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Home Depot
Create the workshop of your dreams and save money, too! Save up to $308 on brands like Makita, Milwaukee, DeWalt, Ridgid, and Ryobi, and get up to two tools or batteries for free. Shop Now at Home Depot
The Lowe's Black Friday Sale is now live. Most deals are available online, although a selection of one-day doorbusters will be available in-store only today and tomorrow.
You'll save on tools, appliances, and seasonal decor, plus the first 300 in the store get a $10 off $50 coupon and a chance to win a $500 Lowe's gift card. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on dishwashers, ice makers, cooktops, washer/dryers and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
A low by $8 and a buck under our November mention. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a savings of $150. Buy Now at Lowe's
