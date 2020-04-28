Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware
Werner 8-Foot Type 2 Fiberglass Ladder
$70 for members
curbside pickup

Need to clean out the gutters? Paint the house? You'll need to be able to reach everything! Snag this ladder that is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in-cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • 225-lb. load capacity
  • holster top with lock-in system
  • slip-resistant steps
  • OSHA compliant
  • Model: 5908
  • Expires 4/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
