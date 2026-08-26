Vossagin offers its 0.25 CTW F/VS Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Over Sterling Silver for $29 via coupon code "DEALNEWS29". That's $71 off and an unusually low price for this size of lab-grown diamond studs with an F color and VS clarity grade. Better yet, shipping is free. Buy Now at VOSS + AGIN
- 0.25 total carat weight of round lab-grown diamonds
- F color grade
- VS clarity grade
- 14K gold over sterling silver setting
- Stud earring style
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of watch brands, including Bulova, Citizen, Seiko, Michael Kors, and Fossil, in both men's and women's styles, marked 20% to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Seiko Men's Chronograph Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $212 ($53 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Woot is offering a wide range of jewelry, from stud earrings to tennis bracelets, all priced at $22.99 or less. Pieces include sterling silver, 14K gold-plated, and 18K gold-plated designs, with items like the 18K Vintage Style Tennis Bracelet and 18K Simulated Diamond Tennis Bracelet topping out the range at $22.99, while simpler stud earrings and necklaces start at $13.99. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This roll of 20 Silver American Eagle coins is priced at $1,380, down from $1,457 at Walmart. Each coin contains 1 oz of 0.999 fine silver, for a total of 20 troy oz. across the roll. Buy Now at Walmart
These VossAgin stud earrings are $398 via coupon code "DN398", down from $2,000. They feature 2.00 total carats of lab-created diamonds in solid 14K gold, with G color and VS clarity grades backed by AGI certification. Each pair is handcrafted in the USA. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at VOSS + AGIN
- 2.00 total carat weight lab-created diamonds
- Solid 14K white gold setting
- G color grade
- VS clarity grade
- AGI certified
- Handcrafted in the USA
VossAgin offers the AGI Certified 2.00 CTW Alternating Blue Sapphire & Lab Grown Diamond 7-Stone Half Eternity Ring Band in 14K Gold Over Sterling Silver for $369 when you apply coupon code "DN369" at checkout. That's a savings of $1,630 off list price and a great value on a certified gemstone and lab-grown diamond ring. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VOSS + AGIN
- 2.00 total carat weight of alternating blue sapphire and lab-grown diamond stones
- 7-stone half eternity band design
- 14K gold over sterling silver setting
- AGI certified stones
- Available in ring sizes 5 to 8.5
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