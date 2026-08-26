Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of watch brands, including Bulova, Citizen, Seiko, Michael Kors, and Fossil, in both men's and women's styles, marked 20% to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Seiko Men's Chronograph Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $212 ($53 off). Shop Now at Macy's