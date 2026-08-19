This roll of 20 Silver American Eagle coins is priced at $1,380, down from $1,457 at Walmart. Each coin contains 1 oz of 0.999 fine silver, for a total of 20 troy oz. across the roll. Buy Now at Walmart
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Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC
- Rings featuring gemstones such as bixbite, sapphire, ruby, garnet, and zircon
- Settings crafted in 10K and 14K gold
- Several pieces paired with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds
- Certified and appraised options available
- Free shipping included on featured items
- Multi-payment installment option available at checkout
This 14k gold initial charm pendant is $140.49, down from $250. It comes in yellow or white gold and is available in any letter of the alphabet. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Made of 14k solid yellow or white gold
- Available in letters A through Z
- New without original packaging
- Stamped with 14k hallmark
- Charm/pendant style in letter shape
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale covers 287 women's fine jewelry pieces from brands like Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI. Prices range widely, from Monica Vinader charms and huggie hoops around $60 to $80 up to statement diamond pieces from Bony Levy in the thousands. The mix spans everyday gold jewelry as well as higher-end diamond bracelets, necklaces, and rings, with many styles marked down from their after-sale prices. Get free shipping on all orders. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- 287 items included in the fine jewelry sale
- Brands include Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI
- Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings included
- Some styles include lab grown diamonds and 14K or 18K gold
- Several items available through online trunk shows
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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