Woot is offering a wide range of jewelry, from stud earrings to tennis bracelets, all priced at $22.99 or less. Pieces include sterling silver, 14K gold-plated, and 18K gold-plated designs, with items like the 18K Vintage Style Tennis Bracelet and 18K Simulated Diamond Tennis Bracelet topping out the range at $22.99, while simpler stud earrings and necklaces start at $13.99. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/27/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of watch brands, including Bulova, Citizen, Seiko, Michael Kors, and Fossil, in both men's and women's styles, marked 20% to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Seiko Men's Chronograph Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch for $212 ($53 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This roll of 20 Silver American Eagle coins is priced at $1,380, down from $1,457 at Walmart. Each coin contains 1 oz of 0.999 fine silver, for a total of 20 troy oz. across the roll. Buy Now at Walmart
Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC
- Rings featuring gemstones such as bixbite, sapphire, ruby, garnet, and zircon
- Settings crafted in 10K and 14K gold
- Several pieces paired with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds
- Certified and appraised options available
- Free shipping included on featured items
- Multi-payment installment option available at checkout
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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