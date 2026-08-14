Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
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Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC
- Rings featuring gemstones such as bixbite, sapphire, ruby, garnet, and zircon
- Settings crafted in 10K and 14K gold
- Several pieces paired with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds
- Certified and appraised options available
- Free shipping included on featured items
- Multi-payment installment option available at checkout
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale covers 287 women's fine jewelry pieces from brands like Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI. Prices range widely, from Monica Vinader charms and huggie hoops around $60 to $80 up to statement diamond pieces from Bony Levy in the thousands. The mix spans everyday gold jewelry as well as higher-end diamond bracelets, necklaces, and rings, with many styles marked down from their after-sale prices. Get free shipping on all orders. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- 287 items included in the fine jewelry sale
- Brands include Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI
- Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings included
- Some styles include lab grown diamonds and 14K or 18K gold
- Several items available through online trunk shows
Walmart offers the 2025 Niue 1 oz Silver $2 Marvel Iron-Man vs Ultron coin for $75.94, down from $91.29 at Walmart. It's made from 1 oz of .999 fine silver and carries official $2 legal tender status from Niue. Buy Now at Walmart
WatchMaxx takes 30% off select authentic Gucci fine jewelry. The sale includes 18K gold rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants featuring Gucci's signature Link to Love, Running G, Horsebit, and Interlocking G collections. A standout deal is the Gucci Running G 18K Rose Gold & Diamond Ring for $1,215 (regularly $1,740). Shipping is free. Shop Now at WatchMaxx
- Rings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants, and earrings included
- 18K gold settings with diamond, onyx, or agate accents
- Men's and women's styles available
- Backed by a minimum 2-year guarantee with service or repair by WatchMaxx
- Next day and expedited delivery available on select items
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
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