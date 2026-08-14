Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC