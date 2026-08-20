These VossAgin stud earrings are $398 via coupon code "DN398", down from $2,000. They feature 2.00 total carats of lab-created diamonds in solid 14K gold, with G color and VS clarity grades backed by AGI certification. Each pair is handcrafted in the USA. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at VOSS + AGIN
- 2.00 total carat weight lab-created diamonds
- Solid 14K white gold setting
- G color grade
- VS clarity grade
- AGI certified
- Handcrafted in the USA
Here you'll find deals on a large selection of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Even better, use promo code "LUXEFASHION" to get an extra 15% off. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at eBay
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This roll of 20 Silver American Eagle coins is priced at $1,380, down from $1,457 at Walmart. Each coin contains 1 oz of 0.999 fine silver, for a total of 20 troy oz. across the roll. Buy Now at Walmart
Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC
- Rings featuring gemstones such as bixbite, sapphire, ruby, garnet, and zircon
- Settings crafted in 10K and 14K gold
- Several pieces paired with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds
- Certified and appraised options available
- Free shipping included on featured items
- Multi-payment installment option available at checkout
VossAgin offers the AGI Certified 2.00 CTW Alternating Blue Sapphire & Lab Grown Diamond 7-Stone Half Eternity Ring Band in 14K Gold Over Sterling Silver for $369 when you apply coupon code "DN369" at checkout. That's a savings of $1,630 off list price and a great value on a certified gemstone and lab-grown diamond ring. Shipping is free. Buy Now at VOSS + AGIN
- 2.00 total carat weight of alternating blue sapphire and lab-grown diamond stones
- 7-stone half eternity band design
- 14K gold over sterling silver setting
- AGI certified stones
- Available in ring sizes 5 to 8.5
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