Vanguard VEO 3T 235CBP Carbon Fiber 4-in-1 Travel Tripod w/ VEO 2 BP-50T Ball/Pan Head & Bluetooth Remote
Today only, B&H offers the Vanguard VEO3T235CBP, a carbon fiber travel tripod bundled with a ball/pan head, smartphone holder, and Bluetooth remote, for $130. It's $160 off the $290 regular price and beats Amazon's current price of $190. The legs support up to 17.6 lb and the tripod's center column and one leg combine into a monopod for added versatility. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Holds up to 17.6 lb
- Extends to a maximum height of 61" and folds down to 16.1"
- Carbon fiber legs w/ twist lock joints and 5 leg sections
- Includes a VEO 2 BP-50T ball/pan head w/ removable pan handle
- Arca-type QS-72T quick release plate converts to a smartphone holder
- Comes with a Bluetooth remote control compatible w/ iOS and Android
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A compact V-mount battery at 99Wh puts it just under the 100Wh airline carry-on limit, which makes it a practical choice for traveling videographers who want to power cameras, monitors, or other V-mount gear on location. At $200, that's $50 off the $250 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W bidirectional PD fast-charging
- Real-time smart digital power display
- Versatile multi-interface port connectivity
- TSA-approved 99Wh portable compact design
- Intelligent battery management system protection
Today only, this Nanuk N-PVD 18L Backpack for Photo, Video, Drone, & Laptop is $90 in cart at B&H. That's $180 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a padded 15" laptop sleeve, removable tri-base dividers, and a rain cover, giving it room for two camera bodies, two lenses, and a drone in one bag. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Holds two camera bodies, two lenses, a drone, and a GoPro
- Padded laptop or tablet sleeve fits devices up to 15"
- EVA compression molded foam bottom
- 360-degree foam body padding
- Removable, customizable tri-base dividers
- Includes a rain cover and set of interior dividers
KEH's overstock section spans used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video gear. Prices range widely, from a Sony FE 28-70mm lens at $64 to a Sony a7 III body starting at $1,050, giving shoppers options across nearly every budget. Plus, take up to an extra 10% off via coupon code "OS80". The selection covers over a thousand items, from entry-level DSLRs to high-end mirrorless bodies like the Leica Q3 and Hasselblad X2D. Free shipping applies on any order over $75. Buy Now at KEH Camera
- Used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video equipment included
- Sony a7 III mirrorless camera body starting at $1,050.00
- Nikon D750 DSLR camera body starting at $486.00
- Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens starting at $64.00
- Tripods, monopods, and camera supports included
- 180-day warranty on used gear
Today only, B&H's Deal Zone discounts a wide range of Nanuk hard cases, with instant savings up to $152 plus extra savings applied through coupons in the cart. Options span small lens and drone cases up to large wheeled cases built for professional camera kits, all made from waterproof, crushproof NK-7 resin. The Nanuk 965 Camera Case Pro Photo Kit, for example, drops to $607.95 after the instant discount, with further savings available at checkout. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Hard cases designed for drones, cameras, lenses, and photo/video gear
- Waterproof, crushproof, and dustproof NK-7 resin construction
- Many models include customizable foam or padded divider inserts
- Sizes range from compact lens cases to large wheeled cases over 60L
- Instant savings apply plus additional coupon discounts in cart
- Some cases include PowerClaw latching systems and telescoping handles
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
Today only, shop the WD 5TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive, now $180, at B&H, down from $300. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $219 for the same drive. It connects over USB 3.0 for fast transfer speeds and comes preformatted for Windows, with the option to easily reformat for Mac. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5TB of storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface w/ backward compatibility w/ USB 2.0
- Data transfer speeds up to 5 Gb/s over USB 3.0
- Includes a micro-USB to USB Type-A cable
- Preformatted NTFS for Windows, reformattable for Mac
- Backed by a 2-year limited warranty
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
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