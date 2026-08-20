B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video