Today only, shop the WD 5TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive, now $180, at B&H, down from $300. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $219 for the same drive. It connects over USB 3.0 for fast transfer speeds and comes preformatted for Windows, with the option to easily reformat for Mac. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5TB of storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface w/ backward compatibility w/ USB 2.0
- Data transfer speeds up to 5 Gb/s over USB 3.0
- Includes a micro-USB to USB Type-A cable
- Preformatted NTFS for Windows, reformattable for Mac
- Backed by a 2-year limited warranty
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At Amazon, get this Verbatim 1TB Pocket Portable SSD for $150. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It offers read and write speeds up to 1000MB/s and connects via USB-C to PCs, Macs, tablets, phones, and consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 transfer speeds
- 1000MB/s read and write performance
- Ultracompact and durable solid-state design
- Universal USB-C device compatibility
- Included Nero Backup software
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
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