KEH's overstock section spans used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video gear. Prices range widely, from a Sony FE 28-70mm lens at $64 to a Sony a7 III body starting at $1,050, giving shoppers options across nearly every budget. Plus, take up to an extra 10% off via coupon code "OS80". The selection covers over a thousand items, from entry-level DSLRs to high-end mirrorless bodies like the Leica Q3 and Hasselblad X2D. Free shipping applies on any order over $75. Buy Now at KEH Camera
- Used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video equipment included
- Sony a7 III mirrorless camera body starting at $1,050.00
- Nikon D750 DSLR camera body starting at $486.00
- Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens starting at $64.00
- Tripods, monopods, and camera supports included
- 180-day warranty on used gear
Designed for divers who want a low-volume mask that clears quickly and sits closer to your face for better field of view. After factoring in shipping, $2.37 import charges, and $0.72 payment processing fee, it's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Buy Now at Alibaba
SmallRig is a well-regarded brand among videographers and content creators, and this 71" aluminum tripod converts to a monopod, making it a two-in-one option for shooters who want flexibility in the field. At $56, it's $24 off the $80 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Universal 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 compatibility
- 360° ball head for any shooting angle
- Converts from tripod to monopod
- Adjusts from 16" to 71"
- Supports 33-lb. load
- Model: 15551
A handy tool for anyone who wants to mount their iPhone to a desk, monitor, or similar surface via MagSafe for video calls, reference viewing, or content creation, and it's currently $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible 55cm two-stage gooseneck arm
- Versatile clamp fits flat and round surfaces
- Integrated design prevents drooping and rotation
- Lightweight aluminium build supports up to 500g
- Instant magnetic attachment for MagSafe devices
V-mount batteries are the standard power solution for cinema cameras, monitors, and on-camera accessories that need sustained runtime in the field, and this 99Wh capacity sits right at the limit for carry-on air travel. At $120, that's $50 off the $170 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Protect gear with BMS safety system and certified reliability
- Power multiple devices with USB-C, USB-A, DC, BP, D-Tap
- Monitor voltage, output, and remaining battery on OLED
- Fast-charge to full in 2.5 hours via 65W USB-C PD
- 99Wh TSA-compliant carry-on battery
- Model: VB99 SE
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