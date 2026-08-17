B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
This refurbished MacBook Pro is $332.94, down from the $1,999 list price. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It pairs a 2.3GHz Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor
- 16GB of RAM and 512GB solid-state drive
- 13.3" display with 2560 x 1600 resolution
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Backlit keyboard, built-in webcam, and Wi-Fi
- Includes one-year warranty
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple 14" MacBook Pro M5 14" Laptop w/ 48GB RAM for $2,699. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. It comes configured with 48GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, along with a 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rates. B&H also offers free next-day shipping to New York, NY. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU
- 48GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD storage
- 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Thunderbolt 5, HDMI, MagSafe 3, and SDXC card slot
- 12MP Center Stage camera and Touch ID
- Up to 24 hours of battery life
Best Buy offers this Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro 14" Laptop w/ 48GB & 2TBi, model no. MXE63LL/A, for $2,999. That's $900 off and the best price we could find. It pairs the M4 Pro chip with 48GB of memory and 2TB of storage. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Apple M4 Pro chip with integrated 20-core graphics
- 48GB of unified memory
- 2TB of solid-state storage
- 14" Liquid Retina XDR display at 3024 x 1964 resolution
- Space Black finish
- Built for Apple Intelligence
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
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