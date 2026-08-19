As one of its daily deals, Best Buy has this Apple iPhone Air for $1030. It's a savings of $170. It also beats Amazon's 90-day average and all-time low price on the same model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.5" display
- 48-megapixel rear camera with 2x optical-quality zoom
- 18-megapixel front camera
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As part of its 60th Anniversary Sale, Best Buy is discounting a range of unlocked Apple iPhones, including the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air. The iPhone 16e with 128GB storage is $489.99, down from $599.99, while the iPhone Air with 256GB storage is $839.99, down from $999.99. Larger storage options are also marked down. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple
- Lease iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with monthly payments
- iPhone and Apple Watch leases run 12 or 24 months
- iPad and Mac leases run 24 or 36 months
- Trade-in credit available at enrollment to lower initial payments
- Option to upgrade to a new device at the end of the lease term
- Leasing provided by Klarna
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy discounts a selection of Apple accessories by up to 30% off. It covers iPhone cases and wallets with MagSafe across recent iPhone models. The Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is $44.99, down from $59.99, and several Silicone and TechWoven cases are discounted to around $35 to $45. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 20 at 12:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Best Buy
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this open-box Fjorden camera grip drops to $18.40. It's the best price we could find by $51. The grip adds a physical zoom lever and customizable shutter button to the iPhone, along with an app for adjusting exposure settings. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Sustainable eco-friendly fabric construction
- Durable solid wood and metal frame
- Robust jute rope armrests
- High resilience foam cushions
- Includes ergonomic lumbar support pillow
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
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