With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this open-box Fjorden camera grip drops to $18.40. It's the best price we could find by $51. The grip adds a physical zoom lever and customizable shutter button to the iPhone, along with an app for adjusting exposure settings. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Sustainable eco-friendly fabric construction
- Durable solid wood and metal frame
- Robust jute rope armrests
- High resilience foam cushions
- Includes ergonomic lumbar support pillow
This Anker PowerLine Select+ cable is on clearance for $5, which is $10 less than B&H Photo charges. The cable is MFi certified for Apple devices and uses double nylon braiding rated for 15,000 bends. Get free shipping on orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6-foot length
- USB-A to Lightning connector
- Double nylon-braided design
- Apple MFi certified for iPhone and iPad compatibility
- Rated to withstand 15,000 bends
- Laser-welded unibody connectors
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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