As part of its 60th Anniversary Sale, Best Buy is discounting a range of unlocked Apple iPhones, including the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air. The iPhone 16e with 128GB storage is $489.99, down from $599.99, while the iPhone Air with 256GB storage is $839.99, down from $999.99. Larger storage options are also marked down. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 50 min ago
Verified 24 min ago
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Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple
- Lease iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with monthly payments
- iPhone and Apple Watch leases run 12 or 24 months
- iPad and Mac leases run 24 or 36 months
- Trade-in credit available at enrollment to lower initial payments
- Option to upgrade to a new device at the end of the lease term
- Leasing provided by Klarna
T-Mobile is offering its full lineup of Apple iPhones, from the iPhone 15 up to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with financing as low as $0 down and monthly installments over 24 months. Full retail prices across the lineup range from $629.99 for the iPhone 15 to $1199.99 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with trade-in promotions available to lower the cost further. These phones also ship for free. Shop Now at T-Mobile
- Lineup includes iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17
- Also includes iPhone 17e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 15
- Financing available as 24-month installment plans with $0 down for qualified buyers
- Full retail prices range from $629.99 to $1199.99
- Trade-in promotions available on select models
At AT&T, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB can drop to $0 per month when you trade in an eligible device worth $290 or more and sign up for a qualifying unlimited plan, spread across 36 monthly bill credits totaling up to $1,100. Without a trade-in, the phone would cost $30.56 per month on an installment plan, against a full retail price of $1,099.99. It ships for free. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- 6.3" display
- Aluminum unibody design with ceramic shield front and back
- 48MP rear camera system w/ 8x optical-quality zoom
- 18MP front camera w/ Center Stage
- A19 Pro chip
- USB-C charge cable included
This iPhone 16e with 128GB of storage is $99.99 at Metro by T-Mobile, down from $599.99 — after three months on the 50/mo. with Autopay plan, you'll get a $100 prepaid Mastercard gift card, essentially negating the cost of the phone. The phone includes a 48MP Fusion camera and a drop-tested design. It ships for free. Shop Now at Metro by T-Mobile
- 128GB of storage
- 48MP Fusion camera
- Built with a drop-tested tough design
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounts across the Apple AirPods lineup, including AirPods 4 at $99.99, down from $129.99. AirPods Pro 3 are $189.99, down from $249.99, and AirPods Max 2 models are $429.00, down from $549.00. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
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