As one of its daily deals, Best Buy discounts a selection of Apple accessories by up to 30% off. It covers iPhone cases and wallets with MagSafe across recent iPhone models. The Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is $44.99, down from $59.99, and several Silicone and TechWoven cases are discounted to around $35 to $45. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). This deal ends August 20 at 12:59 AM ET. Shop Now at Best Buy