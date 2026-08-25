Walmart offers the True Hue 24-Piece Bath Towel Set for $17.90. That's a $10 savings. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Cooling Towel 4-Pack for $2.25. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Stocking up on essentials before a baby arrives gets easier with this 15-piece set covering towels and washcloths in one purchase, and at $24.29, that's $23.70 off the $47.99 list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 15-piece set includes hooded towels and washcloths
- Hypoallergenic coral velvet for sensitive skin
- Ultra-absorbent material dries instantly
- Durable fabric resists fading after multiple washes
- Adorable 3D animal hood designs
Home Depot's Bath Linens sale covers bath linens like towel sets, bath mats, and rugs from brands such as Becky Cameron, Tommy Bahama, and Lavish Home. A Lavish Home 18-piece cotton bath towel set is priced at $103.23, down from $181.00, while a Beverly Rug bath rug runs $18.67 against a $32.00 regular price. The sale spans both cotton towel sets and non-slip bath mats and rugs. Sale ends August 26. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes bath towel sets, towel sets, bath mats, and bath rugs
- Materials include cotton and polyester options
- Sizes range from bath mats to reversible bath rug runners
- Brands include Becky Cameron, Tommy Bahama, Lavish Home, and Mohawk Home
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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