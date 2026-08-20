At Amazon Haul, get this Cooling Towel 4-Pack for $2.25. It's the best deal we could find by $8. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 14 min ago
Verified 2 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Lacoste Croc Scale 100% Cotton Bath Towel in Surf Blue for $8.99. Add two to your cart to get a $10 Amazon credit for free. Assuming you'll use the credit, that's an $18 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. The credit will apply to your account 30 days after shipment. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 30" x 60" Quick Dry Beach Towel for $2.43. It's the best price we could find by $3. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Target has marked down bath essentials across Room Essentials, Threshold, and Casaluna, with items like a 6-piece washcloth and hand towel set down to $2.10 (pictured) and a 20"x34" chenille memory foam bath rug at $14. The sale spans towels, washcloths, and bath rugs in various sizes, with many pieces exclusive to Target. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Target
- Includes towels, washcloths, bath rugs, and bath mats
- Brands include Room Essentials, Threshold, and Casaluna
- Sizes range from washcloths to 24"x36" bath rugs
- Some items marked as Target exclusives
- Over 1,000 items included in the sale
This Lacoste Home towel set is $56, down from $140. Star Rewards members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
- Includes two 30" x 52" bath towels, two 16" x 30" hand towels, and two 13" x 13" wash cloths
- 100% cotton construction
- Yarn-dyed fabric
- Machine washable
- Features the Lacoste crocodile logo and stripe design
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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