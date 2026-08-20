Target has marked down bath essentials across Room Essentials, Threshold, and Casaluna, with items like a 6-piece washcloth and hand towel set down to $2.10 (pictured) and a 20"x34" chenille memory foam bath rug at $14. The sale spans towels, washcloths, and bath rugs in various sizes, with many pieces exclusive to Target. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Target