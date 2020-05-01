Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Traxion Adjustable Tailgate Ladder
$40 $60
curbside pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. (Even shipped it's a low by $2.) Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $11.49 shipping fee.
  • This item is on backorder and should ship within 30 days.
Features
  • automatically adjusts to uneven terrain
  • folds flat against tailgate
  • Model: 1-00040
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Automotive Northern Tool
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register