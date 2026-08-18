Amazon offers the Pfaltzgraff Mirage Frost 42-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $29.49, its best-ever price. It's also a $28 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get this 8" Steak Knife Set 10-Pack for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Lenox Portola Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set at an all-time low price. It's also a $42 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each place setting includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon
Amazon offers the Oneida Faceta 20-Piece Flatware Set for its best price. Shipping is free. You'd pay at least double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 dinner knives, 4 dinner forks, 4 salad forks, 4 dinner spoons, and 4 teaspoons
This NULAS bread knife is $12.99, down from $49.99. It's also cheaper than the same style of knife on Amazon, where prices have averaged over $71 in the past 90 days. The blade is made from 1.4116 German steel, a material often used in higher-end kitchen knives for its sharpness and rust resistance. It ships for free with an order of $35. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10" serrated blade for slicing bread, cake, fruit, and tomatoes
- Made from 1.4116 German stainless steel for sharpness and rust resistance
- Ergonomic anti-slip handle for a comfortable grip
- Includes a protective blade cover
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Stocking a kitchen from scratch or replacing a mismatched drawer full of hand-me-down forks, this set gives you service for eight plus serving pieces in one go, and at $29.49 it's about half the $57 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Modern frosted finish teardrop design
- Includes wire-framed storage caddy
- Durable 18/0 stainless steel construction
- Complete 42-piece service for eight
- Dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|49%
|$29
|$29
|Buy Now
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