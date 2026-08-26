REI takes up to 64% off past-season The North Face gear and apparel. Shop hundreds of discounted items for men, women, and kids, including jackets, fleece, pants, footwear, packs, snowsports gear, and more. For example, select ThermoBall Traction Booties drop as low as $26.93 from $75. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, while REI members get free shipping with no minimum. Free store pickup is also available at many locations. Shop Now at REI
- Covers over 370 products across jackets, pants, packs, and accessories
- Includes men's, women's, and kids' clothing
- Options include waterproof, insulated, and moisture-wicking styles
- Discounts range from about 25% to 50% off
- Includes items like the Terra Lumbar Waist Pack and Quest Synthetic Insulated Jacket
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REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
REI's Past Season jacket clearance sale covers more than 1,460 styles from brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face, and Columbia. Discounts vary, with some pieces like the Boulder Gear Vista Soft-Shell Jacket at $46, down 61% from $120, and the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Marsupial Jacket at $79, half off its $159 price. Shoppers can filter by category, from rain and insulated jackets to fleece and windbreakers, in men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members get free shipping outright). Shop Now at REI
- Over 1,460 jackets included across the sale
- Categories span hiking, insulated, snow, fleece, rain, and windbreaker styles
- Brands include Arc'teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, Columbia, and Marmot
- Options for men's, women's, and kids' sizing
- Prices range from about $20 to $2,000 depending on style
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Men's Ski Jacket for $20. It's a great deal for a men's winter jacket. It's built with a waterproof, windproof shell and an adjustable hood, making it suited for cold-weather wear. Buy Now at Amazon
At Woot, use promo code "SUPERSAVING" to get this Amazon Essentials Men's Longline Topcoat for $13. It's a great deal for a men's topcoat. (New customers can use the same code to get it for $11.) Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At $62, these HOKA Men's Rincon 4 running shoes at REI cost less than half the $125 regular price and beat the current $116 Amazon price. They pair a lightweight cushioned midsole with a 5 mm heel-to-toe drop for a smoother ride on long runs. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
- Neutral support with moderate cushioning
- 5 mm heel-to-toe drop
- 36 mm heel stack height and 31 mm forefoot stack height
- Engineered double jacquard upper with EVA midsole
- Rubberized EVA outsole
- Weighs 1 lb. 0.1 oz. per pair
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
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