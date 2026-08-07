Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
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Published 8/7/2026
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Popularity: 5/5
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI
- 2.5-layer recycled ripstop nylon shell with a waterproof, breathable membrane
- Fully sealed seams and a PFAS-free water repellent finish
- Windproof up to 60 mph
- Pit zips for extra ventilation
- Adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem drawcord
- Packs away into its own pocket and weighs 11.3 oz.
The Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Double-Knit Track Jacket is $51.23 at Macy's; you'd pay around $100 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. You can grab big & tall sizes here for $56.33 in two colors. Buy Now at Macy's
Patagonia's sale covers hundreds of styles across men's, women's, and kids' clothing, plus packs and travel gear. The Men's Nano Puff Jacket drops to $159.99 from $229, while the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt is half off at $98.99. Discounts throughout the sale range up to 52% off. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and pullovers for men, women, and kids
- Includes insulated styles like the Nano Puff and Better Sweater lines
- Packs, duffels, and wheelie luggage included in the sale
- Discounts range up to 50% off select styles
- Covers 821 items across apparel and gear categories
Patagonia's sale covers men's, women's, and kids' clothing along with packs and travel gear, with discounts reaching up to 50% off across most items. Some pieces, like the Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt and the Unity Fitz Uprisal Hoody, are marked down as much as 50%. Popular styles such as the Nano Puff Jacket and Better Sweater Jacket are also included at reduced prices. Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Jackets, vests, and fleece for men and women
- Rain shells and insulated puffer styles included
- Packs, duffels, and travel bags marked down
- Kids' and baby styles included
- Discounts of up to 50% off on select items
This Patagonia Responsibili-Tee is $26.99, down from $55. It's made from a 50/50 blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester and produced in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Made from a 50/50 blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester jersey fabric
- Screen-printed Shop Sticker graphic inspired by vintage outdoor gear stickers
- Long-sleeved pocket tee design
- Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory
- Available in color Black w/Basin Green
Patagonia's Packs & Gear Sale covers bags, duffels, daypacks, and wetsuits at up to 50% off. The Terravia Sacoche 3L drops to $33 from $55, while a Black Hole Duffel 55L is $125 instead of $179. The sale spans everything from small hip packs to 100L wheeled duffels, giving shoppers a range of sizes and styles to choose from. We've pictured the Patagonia 24L Fieldsmith Linked Backpack for $53.99 ($54 off). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Includes backpacks, duffel bags, hip packs, and totes
- Black Hole Duffel bags available in sizes from 40L to 100L
- Many packs include water-resistant or packable construction
- Some styles offer laptop-compatible compartments
- Covers men's and women's wetsuits as well
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