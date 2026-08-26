REI's Past Season jacket clearance sale covers more than 1,460 styles from brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face, and Columbia. Discounts vary, with some pieces like the Boulder Gear Vista Soft-Shell Jacket at $46, down 61% from $120, and the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Marsupial Jacket at $79, half off its $159 price. Shoppers can filter by category, from rain and insulated jackets to fleece and windbreakers, in men's, women's, and kids' sizes. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members get free shipping outright). Shop Now at REI