REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
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Published 14 min ago
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack has a wide range of Birkenstock styles marked down, including the Arizona, Boston, and Gizeh sandals and clogs. Some are marked as high as 60% off. Prices dip as low as $22.48 for select styles, with some items like the Papillio by Birkenstock Theda Platform Wedge Sandal at 50% off. Kids' sandals are also included, alongside sneakers and slippers. Everything over $89 will ship for free. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Sandals, clogs, slides, and slippers included
- Styles like Arizona, Boston, Gizeh, and Mayari discounted
- Kids' styles also marked down
- Sneakers and loafers included in the sale
On has marked down last season's shoes by up to 40%, spanning running, training, tennis, and hiking styles. . Men's, women's, and youth sizes are covered across popular lines such as Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, and THE ROGER. Youth prices start around $70, running spikes at $90, and adult shoes at $95. Shop Now at On
- Covers running, training, tennis, hiking, and lifestyle shoe styles
- Includes men's, women's, youth, and kids' sizing
- Styles include Cloudmonster, Cloudsurfer, Cloudflyer, and THE ROGER lines
- Prices range from around $80 to $220 across the collection
Woot's running shoe sale spans Brooks, Altra, and Saucony, with styles like the Saucony Shadow 6000 Moc marked down to $62.99 from $210. An extra 20% off is applied at checkout automatically, and new customers get an extra 30% off on top of the listed prices. The selection covers everything from road-running staples like the Brooks Ghost to trail shoes like the Altra Lone Peak. This deal ends August 17. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Brooks, Altra, and Saucony running shoes included
- Men's, women's, and unisex styles available
- Road, trail, and stability running shoes in the mix
- Extra 20% off applied at checkout, no coupon needed
- New customers get an extra 30% off at checkout
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI
- 2.5-layer recycled ripstop nylon shell with a waterproof, breathable membrane
- Fully sealed seams and a PFAS-free water repellent finish
- Windproof up to 60 mph
- Pit zips for extra ventilation
- Adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem drawcord
- Packs away into its own pocket and weighs 11.3 oz.
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