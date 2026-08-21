At Woot, use promo code "SUPERSAVING" to get this Amazon Essentials Men's Longline Topcoat for $13. It's a great deal for a men's topcoat. (New customers can use the same code to get it for $11.) Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Published 58 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
Patagonia's down insulation sale covers 12 men's jackets and vests, with prices starting at $113.99 for the Down Sweater Vest. Several pieces are half off their regular price, including the waterproof, GORE-TEX Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99, down from $649. The lineup ranges from packable down sweaters to the versatile Tres 3-in-1 Parka. We've pictured the Patagonia Men's Reversible Down Better Sweater for $173.99 ($174 savings). Shipping is free on orders of $99 or more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Down Sweater vests and jackets starting at $113.99
- Reversible down vest and Better Sweater options included
- GORE-TEX waterproof Lightweight Stormshadow Jacket at $323.99
- Styles include windproof, packable, and water-resistant options
- Tres 3-in-1 Parka marked down to $348.99
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI
- 2.5-layer recycled ripstop nylon shell with a waterproof, breathable membrane
- Fully sealed seams and a PFAS-free water repellent finish
- Windproof up to 60 mph
- Pit zips for extra ventilation
- Adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem drawcord
- Packs away into its own pocket and weighs 11.3 oz.
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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