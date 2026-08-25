Target offers a selection of Sun Squad inflatable portable speakers in various designs for $7. Each pairs with a compatible device for up to 8 hours of use. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Target
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Published 15 min ago
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
Clip the on-page coupon to drop this Cybertruck Bluetooth Speaker to $24. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this speaker. It includes dual drivers, a Bluetooth 5.4 connection, FM radio and USB/TF card playback, a built-in mic for calls, and music-synced LED lights. Two units can be paired together for stereo sound. Buy Now at Amazon
- Truck-shaped design with rolling wheels
- Bluetooth 5.4 connection
- Dual audio drivers for stereo sound
- Two speakers can pair together for stereo playback
- Plays music via Bluetooth, FM radio, USB, or TF card
- LED lights sync with music
This Mondawe steel storage shed is $569.99, down from $1,054.37. You'd pay $729 elsewhere. It includes lockable doors and windows, plus a steel frame designed to hold up against wind and rain. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Target
- Steel construction built to resist wind, rain, and daily wear
- Large windows let in natural light
- Lockable doors for added security
- A-frame roof design
- Protective film on panels guards against scratches during shipping and setup
Target offers the Igloo Latitude 60-Quart Roller Cooler for $25. You'd pay over double this price elsewhere. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Target
- Holds up to 94 cans or 60 quarts
- Telescoping, locking handle with oversized wheels for rolling
- Triple-snap drain plug and four self-draining cup holders in the lid
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
This Command Cord Wrap costs just $3.79 at Target. The next best deal we could find elsewhere was a 2-pack at Amazon for over $9, so this is a great price. The cord wrap offers a tool-free way to keep loose cords organized. It holds up to 6' of cord and can be removed cleanly without damaging walls or desks, then reapplied with a refill strip if you rearrange your setup. Shipping is free from Target over $35 or you can pick it up from your local store for free. Buy Now at Target
- No tools required for installation
- Holds cords with a winding capacity of up to 6'
- Sticks to glass, metal, tile, laminate, finished wood, and painted surfaces
- Removes cleanly without leaving residue, holes, or marks
- Reusable with a Command Medium Refill Strip
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