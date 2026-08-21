Clip the on-page coupon to drop this Cybertruck Bluetooth Speaker to $24. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this speaker. It includes dual drivers, a Bluetooth 5.4 connection, FM radio and USB/TF card playback, a built-in mic for calls, and music-synced LED lights. Two units can be paired together for stereo sound. Buy Now at Amazon
- Truck-shaped design with rolling wheels
- Bluetooth 5.4 connection
- Dual audio drivers for stereo sound
- Two speakers can pair together for stereo playback
- Plays music via Bluetooth, FM radio, USB, or TF card
- LED lights sync with music
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
This open-box Beats Pill speaker drops to $49.68 with promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", today at eBay. That's half the price you'd pay for a factory-sealed model elsewhere (the eBay deal is on a new speaker, but it won't ship in its original packaging). The Beats Pill syncs with a second Beats Pill for Amplify or Stereo Mode, letting two units play together for fuller sound. A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. The coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Open-box condition
- Redesigned tweeter housed separately for clearer highs and midrange
- Syncs two Beats Pill speakers together in Amplify Mode or Stereo Mode
- Portable design for on-the-go listening
- Model number MWQW3LL/A in Statement Red
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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