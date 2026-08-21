This open-box Beats Pill speaker drops to $49.68 with promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", today at eBay. That's half the price you'd pay for a factory-sealed model elsewhere (the eBay deal is on a new speaker, but it won't ship in its original packaging). The Beats Pill syncs with a second Beats Pill for Amplify or Stereo Mode, letting two units play together for fuller sound. A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies. The coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay