Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
This Victor VAS-3004 Bluetooth speaker is just $2.28 at Walmart and comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox. That's $43 less than what Target charges for this bundle. It includes handy extras like TWS pairing for stereo sound with a second speaker, a built-in phone holder, and TF card playback. Buy Now at Walmart
- Built-in rechargeable battery with 3-hour battery life
- TWS pairing lets two speakers connect for stereo sound
- Plays music via Bluetooth streaming or TF card
- Includes a built-in phone holder for hands-free use
- Comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
The Monster 60W True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is back at its best-ever price on Amazon. It's also a $20 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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