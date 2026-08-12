This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
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Published 33 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Victor VAS-3004 Bluetooth speaker is just $2.28 at Walmart and comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox. That's $43 less than what Target charges for this bundle. It includes handy extras like TWS pairing for stereo sound with a second speaker, a built-in phone holder, and TF card playback. Buy Now at Walmart
- Built-in rechargeable battery with 3-hour battery life
- TWS pairing lets two speakers connect for stereo sound
- Plays music via Bluetooth streaming or TF card
- Includes a built-in phone holder for hands-free use
- Comes with a bonus retro metal lunchbox
The Monster 60W True Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is back at its best-ever price on Amazon. It's also a $20 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
This Monster Bluetooth speaker is $39.98, down from its regular price of $69.99. It's also at its lowest tracked price on Amazon. The speaker is IPX8 waterproof rated and can pair with a second unit for 120W of combined stereo sound. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60W output with dual pairing for 120W stereo sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with 33-foot wireless range
- IPX8 waterproof rating for pools, rain, or beach use
- Built-in microphone and TF card slot
- Touch controls with tabletop or vertical mounting
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This Panasonic ARC5 electric razor is $129.99 at Amazon. It's the lowest price there in over a year and the best we found now by $50. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 blades
- Flexible pivoting head
- Pop up trimmer
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|14%
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|$120
|Buy Now
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